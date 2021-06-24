7,900 deer gun licenses still available following ND deer gun lottery

North Dakota’s deer gun lottery may be over, but there are still more than 7,900 licenses remaining.

North Dakotans who were unsuccessful in the lottery are eligible to apply for the remaining licenses.

There were 72,200 deer gun licenses available for 2021, and more than 79,000 people applied for the lottery licenses.

Applications for the licenses can be submitted online starting Monday, June 28. The deadline for applying is July 14.

List Of Remaining Deer Gun Licenses

(B = Any Antlerless C = Antlered Whitetail D = Antlerless Whitetail F = Antlerless Mule Deer)