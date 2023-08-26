BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota AG Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that 25 grants have been awarded, totaling $8.4 million, to foster the growth of the bioscience industry in the state.

Gohering says advances in bioscience have already transformed many sectors, including agriculture and medicine.

He shares the grants will help North Dakota stay on the forefront of bioscience innovation.

Grant applications were reviewed and scored by a committee made up of Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

You can view the list of recipients by visiting https://www.ndda.nd.gov/news/84-million-awarded-bioscience-innovation-grants .