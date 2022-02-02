The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 226,742.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,122 as of February 1, down 185 cases from January 31.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,451. They declined to 198 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,051 on January 21.

Of the 1,249 new positives on February 1:

336 were in Cass County

187 were in Burleigh County

102 were in Grand Forks County

100 were in Ward County

75 were in Stark County

68 were in Morton County

42 were in Williams County

8 new deaths were reported on February 1. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,115 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 219,505 people are considered recovered from the 226,742 positive cases, an increase of 1,488 people from January 31.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 1 (1,488) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,249).

Hospitalizations

174 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 1, down 8 from January 31. A total of 7,549 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 1, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 399,401. A total of 45,081 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 907 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 1, there have been 10,377 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 79 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.