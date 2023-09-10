The Dickinson Fire and Police Department gathered for a good cause this weekend.

The fire department shares that, despite Mother Nature’s best efforts to dampen their spirits, there was an incredible turnout for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday.

First responders bonded to honor and remember the heroes of 9/11.

Together, they climbed stairs to pay tribute to the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice 22 years ago.

According to the Dickinson Fire Department, each participant pays tribute by walking 5k or climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center towers carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero.

This is to symbollicaly complete their climb.

Proceeds raised from the event go to the families, and co workers of the 343 firefighters lost on September 11, 2001.