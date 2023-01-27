MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — $90,000 dollars, that’s how much scholarship money is available to seniors in one local city.

The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education has nearly 60 scholarships available for Mandan high school students.

There are scholarships for students of all backgrounds and interests like nursing, technology, music, and skilled trades.

The board president says it feels good to be able to help out the students, and he knows the scholarships are valued.

“I mean, I think they’re appreciated especially by the parents of the students that need to pay for their college education. And we use the word ‘college’ maybe more than we should. It could be college, it could be trade school or whatever,” said Lee Fleischer, the president of the Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education.

Fleischer says he tries to call or meet with donors about the students that receive the scholarships.

The 2023 Scholarship Application is open from January 23 to March 27.

Students can apply for scholarships through the Foundation using an online application.