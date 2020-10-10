91st annual Stockmen’s Association convention held in Bismarck

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association held its 91st annual convention this weekend in Bismarck.

Many of the topics covered surrounded changes in the beef industry because of COVID-19. For one — more and more ranchers are becoming licensed to sell their beef directly to consumers, since they say the pandemic has made getting meat to market more difficult.

Michael Lee at the North Dakota Department of Health helps with the licensing process. He says independent beef licensing in the area is booming.

“Within the last six months, I believe I’ve licensed nine in my area so it’s very popular right now, it’s a great way for people to get their product to market, so we encourage anyone who has questions to just give us a call and we’ll help you get that started,” Lee said.

USDA Under Secretary Greg Ibach spoke about the success of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which started in mid-April to distribute food to those in need. The program supplies boxes of fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products, to food banks and non-profits across the country. In phase three of the federally funded program, the under secretary says beef will be included.

“Over the course of the last few months, we’ve distributed over one million boxes of food across the United States. Those have included not only fruits and vegetables and dairy products but we’ve also had meat boxes that included meat products and beef is part of that in phase 3 of the food box program,” Ibach said.

The convention was held at the Ramkota Inn, where there were signs encouraging social distancing, but few were seen wearing masks.