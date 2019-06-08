Father’s Day Spending

There’s only a week left to purchase your Father’s Day gifts. This year is shaping up to be a big one for spending.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, consumers are planning to spend about 16 billion dollars as a whole on dads. This is the highest amount in the survey’s history.

Among the most popular gifts are clothing and gift cards. But nearly half of consumers celebrating the holiday are planning a special outing instead of a tangible gift.

“Honestly, what I’m doing this weekend with my kids. We’re pretty much at the lake every weekend and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else but here,” says Craig Kraft, Father.

In total, consumers are expected to spend about $3.3 billion on special outings.