9th annual ride for the homeless

It’s hard to miss the deep, rumbling sound of a motorcycle engine, especially when there are many going at once.

Motorcyclists gathered in support of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition for the ninth annual “ride for the homeless.”

The funds help the non-profit to continue to provide services that help those in need like emergency rent assistance and transportation.

After the owner of Nola’s Lounge heard about the number of homeless in the area and figured out how close to home the issue really was, she knew she wanted to help.

That’s why nine years ago, when she was approached with the idea of a bike run, they put the money towards helping the homeless.

“It can be an employee that you work with that are living out of their car, I personally know two people that lived with their children in their vehicles, and it really hit hard,” says Melissa Lovelace, Nola’s Lounge Owner.

She added that it felt good seeing the die-hards show up each year .. no matter the weather.