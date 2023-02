Minot, N.D. – Two more artists have been added to the concert line-up at the 2023 NDSF!

Joe Nichols will perform Wednesday, July 29, and Brad Paisley will perform Saturday, July 29. Previously announced artists include Jelly Roll (July 22), Eric Church (July 23), Whiskey Myers (July 27) and Five Finger Death Punch (July 28).

Click here for more information on the 2023 North Dakota State Fair.