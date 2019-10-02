NDDOT says they are ready for the snow

MINOT — With talks of snow in the air, crews around the state are gearing up for what may be an early winter.

Homeowners aren’t the only ones getting ready, though.

Road maintenance crews are also gearing up to make sure they are prepared to clear roads for you.

One engineer said they start preparing months in advance, so they are ready when snow does fall.

“We’ve got a stockpile of sand and salt, but typically at the end of winter, places that provide us with the salt gives us a discount,” said Bob Allen, assistant district engineer at North Dakota Department of Transportation.

“It’s a slow time for trucking so we buy some during, basically early summer.”

Allen also said they are putting plows and spreaders back on trucks, which takes no time at all.