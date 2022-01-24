Getting the groove back with confidence after the pandemic

During a time of self isolation, women may become less confident or motivated to get healthier.

Krasta Schafer, owner of “Jezmirizing’ specializes in raki and pole fitness.. and is working to bring confidence back into young women’s lives.

Schafer says, “raki is a japanese regimen that promotes healing within the body based on chakras”.

She says her goal is to care for her clients mind, body and souls.



During the pandemic she found that women were doubtful and foumd themselves stuck overthinking nearly everything.



She says, “I want you to give it all you got, even if you slide down 30 times, it doesn’t matter, what matters is that your heart and you showed up for yourself”

Shafer says pole has a negative connotation in North Dakota by some.



” North Dakota yes, as a small town girl a lot of people think there’s a border that you can’t but you can, It helps you learn a lot of thing It helps you learn how to dance, it helps you get fit, it helps you get well”, she says.

But clients like Molly Fetzer , who has been coming to the center for about two and a half years, says she appreciates the work Schafer does.



She also does raki which she says helps her with emotional release and explains her feelings.

She says, “like loving myself more, she works well with positive affirmations”

Fetzer explains that she has never had anyone to teach her about some of this.

And looking back, during the pandemic “Jezmirizing” really was her safe place.



“I’m a CNA too, so I like work in the health care, and we got hit hard when the pandemic first stared, so coming to Krasta definlty helped an emotional release”, Fetzer says.



Schafer says, “sometimes people think so hard on a process this happens, and this happened after the pandemic now as well, as prople are thinking so hard on many many things that you get stuck and then your just standing there. So what we do is I help you, so I do, we moderate. We do a few little different excersies we do a few little diffeent things that help you build that strength, build up that confidence so that you can get up on the pole you can pull your self up just a little bit, you can wrap yourself around just a little, even if its like im talking three inches off the ground its enough to give you enough confidence to show you, you can do this you just did it”



Scoffer says her goals are to prepare for her upccoming monthly mini retreats. For more information on those visit our site at KX.net.