A big pattern shift could bring wet snow to the region by Sunday night

Today: A line of rain and snow is barely making its way to the ground as it progresses east this morning. It will more than likely fizzle out before it hits HWY 83. Strong NW winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning have been issued. Many will have a chance at afternoon sunshine with widespread 50s.

Tonight: Clear skies and lighter westerly wind around 5-15 mph. Lows will be colder and in the 20s.

Saturday: Warm and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70°. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. Near-critical fire conditions are expected.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer lows in the 30s. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH will become westerly as the night progresses.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Chances for rain and snow with widespread 40s. Strong NW wind of 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Wet snow is possible Sunday night when the temperatures drop. Especially in the northern half of the state. Accumulation is expected to be light but could make for a slick Monday.

For the latest on the forecast updates: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

For news and weather on-the-go, download the KX News app: https://www.kxnet.com/news-app/