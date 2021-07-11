A Bismarck man is hoping to improve the lives of those struggling with addiction, depression, and homelessness

A Bismarck man is hoping to improve the lives of those struggling by involving the community.



Nick Choukalos is the founder of Prodigal Party.It’s an event inspired by a story in the Bible in which a son comes home after spending his inheritance, and his father forgives him.

“Probably four months ago God just put it on my heart,” said Nick Choukalos, Prodigal Party, Organizer.



Choukalos says today’s gathering mirrors that story by helping anyone with homelessness, loneliness, and addiction to get the help they need.

“It’s time to try to get some people united and try to do something a little different. Try to reach some people that most people probably couldn’t reach. During this time, we have gone to the streets and talked with lots of people, lots of addicts, talked to a lot of addicts,” said Choukalos



The event brought out several groups supporting recovery.That includes those at the North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge who said the number of people addicted is high, and help is needed.

“North Dakota is on the rise. Unfortunately, right now we have about 86,000 described addicts in North Dakota; some numbers are not always easy to come by,”said Russell Larson, Director of Development, North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge.

This is why Choukalos brought in a man from Thomasville, Georgia who has recovered from addiction, and now shares words of encouragement for those battling.

“I think we’re at a real tipping point, kind of a crisis moment that kind of demands some response. I think even if one gets the help, it’s worth the effort,” said Chad Taylor, Author.

Healing Rooms Of The Northern Plains offered prayers for many in attendance.



“We’ve had 20 I think so far that have come and even with a light turnout; we feel there has been a good response to prayer,” said Bob Copenhaver, Director Healing Rooms Of The Northern Plains.



“I just feel so many people suffer with many addictions and how hopeless they feel. I just want them to know that someone cares about them,”said Choukalos.



Choukalos says he raised 50-thousand dollars from community donations to put on today’s event.

