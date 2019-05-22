A Blooming Family Tradition

In less than two weeks, workers and volunteers will be transplanting tens of thousands of flowers at the International Peace Garden.

The work will come around June First – and will be directed by the Garden’s horticulturist Connie Lagerquist.

As Jim Olson reports, she’s part of a family that has a long tradition at the Garden.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “It’s more than just a job it’s a way of life.”

Making the International Peace Garden a blooming attraction has been Connie Lagerquist’s way of life since she was old enough to work.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “As a sophomore in high school, I started at the front gate.” ($1 entry fee)

Eventually, she took charge of the annual effort to turn the Garden into an explosion of color and beauty each year.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “It’s not hard to go out and promote something you believe in, something you’ve grown up in and something you really care about.”

And that care has been handed down in her family.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “My father and grandfather both worked here. My dad was instrumental in helping cut all the rock in all the buildings and in the stonework in the fountain area.”

And her grandfather?

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “A lot of the large spruce trees in the groves…my grandfather was very instrumental in helping plant those.”

So the work she oversees each winter in the greenhouses – getting – how many annuals?

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “Between 85,000 and 90,000.”

Ready for another year, is something of a calling.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “First of June, we’re going to start planting…”

That’s when all the plants now inside…

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “Everything in here from petunias, celosia, potentia, roses, marigolds, geraniums…”

Will be moved outside.

(Connie Lagerquist, Peace Garden Horticulturist) “They’re going to be hanging at the front entrance. They will greet you at the Garden when you come in to see us.” (petunias)

So when you see the petunias greeting you – or the one thousand cannas greening up the space – remember all the work Connie and her staff have put in – this year and for generations.

At the International Peace Garden, Jim Olson, KX News.

There’s a special event coming soon at the Garden – the Powered By Flowers 5K fun run is scheduled for Saturday, June 8th – and by then most of the flowers will be in the ground.