NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re warming back up for Thursday with a plunge and snow by Friday.

A southeasterly breeze will warm our daytime highs back to the 20s and 30s on Thursday. A few 40s are possible in the SW. By Friday, we plunge again to the single digits and teens with widespread snow chances. Northwest wind gusts to around 30 MPH will create blowing and drifting snow concerns through the day Friday. After the system passes, temperatures plunge Friday night with wind chills to -30°.