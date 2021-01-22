A brief weekend cool down

Today: Partly sunny with a few morning flurries. Highs return to the 20s with a light westerly wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the teens. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for light snow in the north. Highs return to the teens, 20s and 30s with westerly wind to 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Widespread single digits both above and below zero with partly cloudy skies and light northerly wind.

Sunday: Temperatures will be much colder in the northern half of the state with many highs in the single digits and teens. The southern half of the state will be in the teens and 20s. A small chance for light snow. Easterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.