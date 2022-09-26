(KXNET) — At least one North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle is going undercover, in a manner of speaking.

The department is deploying a revised patrol vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible during the day and equipped with interior lights rather than an external light bar.

The modified highway patrol car (Image: NDHP)

“This less conspicuous vehicle will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and crash-causing violations such as excessive speed and distracted driving,” the patrol notes. “Often, if drivers see a police vehicle, they will slow down and drive safely until the officer is out of sight.”

With the subtly marked patrol car, officers will be more likely to directly see dangerous driving behavior and put a stop to the action.

The revised patrol vehicle will be used in areas of the state where there has been an increase in motorists engaging in dangerous driving behaviors, beginning in the Fargo area.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol encourages all motorists to make safe, responsible driving decisions and to follow all traffic laws to ensure safe travels for everyone on the roadway.