A cold front may bring much needed rain and snow

Today: Mostly sunny skies with a nice warm-up to the 60s and lower 70s. Light and variable wind with dry conditions.

Tonight: A chance for rain and snow in the west as a cold front will move into North Dakota. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing northerly wind to 10-20 mph.

Friday: A chance for rain and snow mainly west of HWY 83. A few tenths of an inch of moisture is possible. Highs will be cooler with widespread 50s. Strong wind from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH.

For the latest on the current conditions and more on the forecast: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/