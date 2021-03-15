A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Very light snow in the southern half of the state with a trace to a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Highs return to the upper 30s to lower 40s with SE winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. SE winds 5-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and overcast skies as a cold front slowly sweeps through the state. A mix of rain and snow is possible. A light accumulation of a trace to half an inch will have a tough time sticking around as temps return to the upper 30s to lower 40s. West and north wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Police search for stabbing suspect

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

Class A State Basketball

Heavy police presence in Mandan

Broadband benefit program

50 quilts for kids in need

UMARY Tennis

B52 back at MAFB

Vision Zero Lyft codes

Powers Lake Boy's Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Stimulus deposit arriving as early as this weekend (AP Video)

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News