A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

Today: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Very light snow in the southern half of the state with a trace to a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Highs return to the upper 30s to lower 40s with SE winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. SE winds 5-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and overcast skies as a cold front slowly sweeps through the state. A mix of rain and snow is possible. A light accumulation of a trace to half an inch will have a tough time sticking around as temps return to the upper 30s to lower 40s. West and north wind 5-10 mph.