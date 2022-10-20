BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After unseasonably warm temperatures on Thursday, we’ll cool back to normal on Friday. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s. All eyes are watching a storm system that will move through North Dakota Sunday through Monday. As of now, it appears many will see a lot of rain with the possibility of some light snow accumulation. Highs will cool significantly by Monday with temps mainly in the 30s and 40s.
