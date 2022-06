Today: Clouds will linger in southern and western ND with scattered rain chances. Highs will warm only to the 50s and 60s with a light easterly wind to 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered rain continues with lows in the 40s and 50s. ENE winds 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Easterly winds to 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a return to the 70s.