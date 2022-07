Today: Mostly sunny and dry with cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Increasing NW winds to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with mainly mid to upper 50s. WNW winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs returning to the low to mid-80s. NW winds 10-15, G 25 MPH.