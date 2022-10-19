BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Above average highs highlight Thursday as many will warm to the 70s. All eyes are watching a low pressure system that will move through the second half of the weekend into Monday. As of now, it’s too early to make any snowfall predictions but we could see a rain-snow mix Sunday night into Monday.
