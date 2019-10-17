A.G. Rules City of Minot Violated Open Meetings Law

New today, North Dakota’s top law enforcement official said the City of Minot violated the state’s open meetings law when they held a retreat 70 miles outside city limits.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued an opinion stating that though reasonable arguments were made to hold their annual retreat in the City of Washburn, Minot City officials violated state law by not providing people with access to the remote meeting.

No transportation options were arranged or offered for people to attend, and there was no compelling reason for the meeting to be held in Washburn.

The opinion said even though no decisions were made, discussions had during the retreat affect the citizens of Minot, and it was that lack of access that ultimately violated state law.

In order to remedy the situation, Minot City Council must review their meeting minutes for the retreat, add more information and provide it to interested parties free of charge.