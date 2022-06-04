As Demand for Renewable Diesel Grows, our state celebrated the groundbreaking of the Green Bison Production Facility.

North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean processing facility.

The company will be in Jamestown, but the oil will be transported throughout the state.

The plant will have the capacity to process 150-thousand bushels of soybeans every day.

The oil processed from this plant will be brought over to Marathon’s refinery in Dickinson.

And with this oil, the Dickinson refinery will have enough to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel every year.