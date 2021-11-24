A Life of Legacy-Hannah Kramer

A Bismarck woman managed to go viral after buying a set of triplets drinks at Starbucks. She does this once a year to honor her late daughter.

Sara Kramer is the mother of two beautiful daughters. A little over four years ago, her oldest daughter Hannah passed away from Cystic Fibrosis.

“It affects the salt in and out of cells, so every excretion is sticky. In your lungs, pancreas. Everywhere,” Sara explains.

While pregnant with Hannah, doctors told Sara something was wrong.

“I was very much encouraged to abort but I told them whatever happen, I’m gonna love her,” says Sara.

When Hannah arrived, she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis and immediately began treatment. But with such an intense condition her life expectancy was only 30 years.

“Now the life expectancy is 50% of people in the US to make it to their 40s,” Sara explains.

Hannah didn’t want people to know she was sick. She was a Starbucks barista and many locals recall her bubbly personality.



“Kids would say she was anorexic or this or that. People would glare at her for coughing so she hid it,” says Sara.

Hannah passed six weeks before her 20th birthday. The scarring from CF had done it’s damage and resulted in lung and liver failure.



“We started the tradition where we write letters, tie them to flowers, and every year we pick a different bridge to throw them off of,” says Sara.

Every year for Hannah’s birthday, Sara continues her daughter’s legacy of giving back.



“Even though she struggled her entire life with the ability to breathe and digest food; she still would show kindness to others and made sure she was always there for people,” says Sara.

Hannah was not alone in dealing with CF in Bismarck. 11 year old Addie Zimmerman has been struggling with Cystic Fibrosis her whole life. She said it isn’t always easy but she’s not letting it stop her from being active. She has a little message for anyone else that’s going through what she is.

“Do your treatments everyday, take your pills and you’ll always be strong,” says Addie.

For more information about Cystic Fibrosis click here.