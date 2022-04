Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the 30s, 40s, and even the 50s along the SD border. Easterly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Below-average temperatures will continue for much of North Dakota.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows falling back to the upper 20s to lower 30s. E winds 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Only a slight chance for rain with partly sunny skies. Highs will warm back to the 40s and 50s with ESE winds to 10-20 MPH.