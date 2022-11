NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Mild temperatures will highlight Thanksgiving through the weekend. We’ll see a steep drop-off into the next work week.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. The northwesterly winds could get a little breezy at 10-20, gusting to 25 MPH. A little morning wintry mix isn’t out of the question to our east.

Black Friday: This is the warmest day of the week as most of us will rise to the 40s under mostly sunny skies and breezy southwesterly wind.

Temperatures look to fall drastically next week. We’ll see highs mainly in the teens starting Tuesday.