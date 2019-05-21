A Minot Man Becomes Pinned Between Two Vehicles.

Around 3:30 Monday afternoon, Minot Police responded to the report of a man pinned between two vehicles.

According to Minot P-D, it happened at the intersection of 6th Street Southwest and West Burdick Expressway.

When officers arrived, they found the man pinned between the rear of his own vehicle and another car.

They say the 22-year-old originally collided with a vehicle on 6th street.

He got out of his vehicle to assess the damage and his vehicle began rolling backward.

He attempted to use his body weight to stop it but became pinned between the two vehicles.

He was transported to Trinity with extensive injuries to his legs and lower body.

The man is facing charges of driving under suspension, no liability insurance, and driving with fictitious plates.

