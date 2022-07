Today: Partly cloudy skies with much cooler afternoon temperatures. Looks for highs in the 70s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH. A slight chance for isolated showers/storms.

Tonight: A very small chance for showers and storms with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers. Highs will continue to trend on the cool side and in the low to mid-70s. The NW winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.