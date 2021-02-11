Bill proposes annual legislative sessions

Annual Legislative Assembly meetings could soon be happening after a bill was introduced to the standing committee.

Under the proposal, Senate Bill 2218 ensures the Legislative Assembly will convene in January on odd-numbered years. It also ensures that the Legislative Assembly will convene on even-numbered years at the discretion of legislative management.

In even-numbered years, the bills will also be prioritized and if they are found time-sensitive or critical enough, they can be introduced. If they are found to not be time-sensitive or critical enough, those bills would then be introduced the following year.

It received a unanimous vote last Thursday and has been referred to the Appropriations Committee, but has not been voted on by the full House at this time.

