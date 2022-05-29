Exciting and empowering events are taking off in Dickinson.

Women Empowering Women will host an upcoming Coding Camp for Girls in June at Dickinson Middle School.

Women Empowering Women is a volunteer organization that identifies and responds to the needs of women so that they are empowered, educated, and supported to become the best version of themselves.

The goal of the camp is to empower young female minds on the benefits of technology.

The camp will also feature the 6th Annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education.

Coding camp will be open to girls in Southwest North Dakota who will be entering grades 10 or 11.

Lunch and snacks will be provided.

It is free, but registration is required.

For more information on the camp be sure to visit https://wewnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Coding-Camp-Flyer-small.jpg