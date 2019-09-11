A New Italian Restaurant Could Be Coming To Dickinson

Dickinson – Fans of Italian food may have a new option in the Dickinson area soon.

Karen and Daniel Snyder tell KX News they have plans to remodel a vacant business in the 30-block of Sims Street …and transform it into a new italian restaurant.

The couple says they hope to feature traditional italian dishes and will have a weekly specialty plate.

They also plan to have a bakery on one side, which will feature 25 to 30 different cheesecakes– made from secret homemade recipes.

We talked with the couple about why they chose Dickinson.

“We saw a need in the community and we love cooking and it just seems to be a great fit. We also love the Dickinson area here, and we kind of want to set roots and this is a great way to do that,” said Daniel Snyder.

He adds they are still waiting on a loan approval from one more bank, but they expect to get an update in the next week or so.

They hope to employ around 20 people and be open for business early next year.

