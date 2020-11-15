A paramedic’s experience amid the pandemic

As the coronavirus takes its toll on those infected, it’s also making the work of those in EMS more difficult.

Emily Halleen has been working in emergency medical services for eight years, and currently is a paramedic at Standing Rock Ambulance. She says she usually transports those who call to the local hospital in Fort Yates, and occasionally to Sanford or St. Alexius in Bismarck.

Because of the pandemic, she says her staff has seen more calls than ever before, and most of them are COVID-related.

“We’ve never been this busy. We’ve never seen people this sick. Most of my patients I would say have all been COVID, shortness of breath. My last busy shift I had 12 patients, I would say 10 out of 12 were COVID patients,” Halleen said. “Our coworkers are tired, all the health care providers dealing with this first hand experience of COVID, they’re feeling taxed.”

Halleen says she hopes people continue to wear masks, social distance and wash hands over the next few months when winter could bring more virus deaths.