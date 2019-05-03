A partnership with critters and comics comes to the Event Center

Not only will there be people dressed as superheroes, there will also be some furry friends at the Bis-Con event this weekend.

We talked to a woman who volunteers for Furry Friends Rocking Rescue as well as Bis-Con.

She said Last year the library hosted Real Life superhero event that inspired them to see the everyday heroes in our lives.

“We understand that Superman, Batman, Flash, they’re all really awesome. But there are superheroes in our daily community and so we wanted to highlight them as well,” said Laura Rysavy/Volunteer at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

So they partnered with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue because the staff at the library are passionate about animals.

Their goal is to create a place for the community to come and geek out and talk about Star Wars, Star Trek and pop culture.

