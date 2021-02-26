A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing by late afternoon and through the evening. Highs in the 30s and 40s with westerly winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows falling to the single digits in the north and the teens/20s in the south. Westerly winds 5-15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half an inch.

Saturday: Light snow will end in the north but highs will remain cooler in the teens and 20s… with a few 30s in the south. Decreasing clouds will bring afternoon sunshine. North winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy as highs rebound to the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Westerly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.