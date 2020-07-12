A popular drug may be increasing your chances of getting COVID-19

As researchers learn more about COVID-19 and how it affects your body, they say a common medicine might increase your chances of getting the virus.

A study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology looked at thousands of people who take medicine to reduce stomach acid. It found that people who take the medication twice a day double their chances of getting the virus. One doctor we spoke to says it might be worth a conversation with your doctor.

“I would definitely touch base with your doctor to say hey do I need to be on this still? Are we still looking at it? Because sometimes medications that we think are just benign, that they aren’t doing any harm. You don’t necessarily need to be on it,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem, UND Center for Family Medicine.

Dr. Saleem says you shouldn’t stop taking your medication before consulting your primary care physician.