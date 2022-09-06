Several police departments around the state are sharing a short, simple and effective guide to spotting scams.

Understanding these tips will help you quickly spot and avoid the majority of scams going around as phone calls, emails and text messages.

It’s probably a scam if:

You’re told you won a prize or you have a problem. You’re pressured to act immediately. You’re told to pay in specific way.

Other advice: Don’t trust the caller ID number — phone numbers are easy to fake to make a call look like it’s coming from someone else.

You can get more information on scams and frauds art the North Dakota Attorney General’s website here.

The West Fargo Police Department has a downloadable document that graphically highlights four signs that something is a scam. It can be downloaded here.