A Quiet Start To The Work Week With Sweltering Temps On The Way

News

by: Amber Wheeler

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather isn’t expected. Westerly winds could get a little gusty with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Tonight: Decreasing shower activity with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the 50s.

Tuesday: Sunshine all day with a less than ten percent chance for showers. Highs will return to the 70s to around 80 again. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for storms. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather with highs for many returning to the 80s.

