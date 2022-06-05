Good news for some students in our region to safely walk to school.



A Safe Routes to School sidewalk project will begin Monday in southwest Minot.

The project will build new sidewalks on 17th Avenue southwest between 16th Street southwest and Edison Elementary School.



As part of the project, 17th Avenue southwest will be closed to traffic from June 9th to potentially mid-August.

It includes new concrete sidewalks, accessible pedestrian ramps, curb, and gutters.

For next year, the City of Minot has Safe Routes to School projects approved for 2023 near Bel Air Elementary and Washington Elementary.