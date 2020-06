Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the I-94 corridor. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon. Highs return to the 70s with a light westerly wind.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows falling to the 40s. The westerly wind stays light.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. The wind will stay light and variable.