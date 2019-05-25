A sign of solidarity: placing pennies on graves

For the past four years, Kaylee Revier has been visiting the veterans cemetery at Rosehill Memorial in Minot, placing pennies on each and every headstone.



It appears that she’s not the only one either, as she found herself placing a second penny on many of the graves.



A penny signifies that the grave has been visited, letting loved ones know that they are not alone in honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.



“There’s a lot of people who come here and a lot of people don’t realize that they’re not alone when it comes to visiting, so I do this to make sure that they know that they’re not alone,” Revier said.



A nickel signifies that the person who placed it was at boot camp with the deceased, and a dime means that they served together.

