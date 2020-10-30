A symbol of peace is now on display at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library

A reminder of peace is now located at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

A peace pole stands tall outside the library with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth”.

The monument joins 200,000 just like it across 190 countries.

It was donated by the Gandhi Peace Network of North Dakota symbolizing their commitment of providing a safe space for people from all walks of life.

“Even when it seems like people are divided in the community over various issues or whatever’s going on, when they come into the library it’s a neutral space and they can leave all of the behind. And when people come into the library it’s for a common goal , for personal enrichment,” sad Christine Kujawa, Library Director for the Bismarck Veterans Memorials Public Library.

With this new monument it brings the total number of peace poles, in Bismarck now to 11.

