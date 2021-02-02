A very warm Tuesday with dangerously cold temps on the way

Today: Widespread morning fog for much of central ND. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with 20s and 30s for central ND and 40s/50s in western ND. Southerly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with relatively warm lows in the teens and 20s. Southerly winds 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A cold front will bring a chance for freezing rain and sleet early on with a changeover to snow. Highs will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. New snow accumulation between Wednesday and the overnight hours will be a trace to 2″.