Today: Slightly cooler highs with many 60s and a few 70s in southern ND. Mostly sunny skies with increasing NW wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35-40 MPH. A 20% chance for showers in northern ND.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and rain chances. Lows will fall to the 40s with ESE winds to 15-20 MPH.

Thursday: Rain likely across much of North Dakota under cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to around 60°. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

A colder day is in store for Friday with chances for rain and a morning rain/snow mix.