A warm Christmas forecast with snow chances on the way

Today: A mostly sunny start with a few afternoon high clouds rolling in from the west. Highs warm to the 30s and 40s with a light west and northwest wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. Light northerly wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light snow. Highs return to the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Snow is likely and could linger into Sunday. Lows will fall mostly to the teens with light southeasterly winds becoming northeasterly.

Sunday: Light snow will leave anywhere from a trace to 2″ of accumulation. Colder highs in the teens and 20s with north winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.