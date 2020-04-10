A warm Friday with an Easter weekend cool down

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a quick light rain shower. Highs warm nicely to the 50s with a light southerly wind. Once the cold front passes through, the light wind will shift and become northerly.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s and 30s with a light northerly wind.

Saturday: A chance for rain and snow in the south with around 1″-2″ of snow accumulation possible in SW ND. Highs will only warm to the 30s and lower 40s with north wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance for light snow. Colder highs in the lower to mid-30s. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"

Girls Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Tennis"

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

CHI Williston Virtual Visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston Virtual Visits"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

PAs Terminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "PAs Terminated"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

Escape Point Makes PPE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escape Point Makes PPE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge