A warm Friday with an Easter weekend cool down

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a quick light rain shower. Highs warm nicely to the 50s with a light southerly wind. Once the cold front passes through, the light wind will shift and become northerly.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s and 30s with a light northerly wind.

Saturday: A chance for rain and snow in the south with around 1″-2″ of snow accumulation possible in SW ND. Highs will only warm to the 30s and lower 40s with north wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance for light snow. Colder highs in the lower to mid-30s. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.