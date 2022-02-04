Today: A slow warm-up. Many highs will be achieved this evening so by the afternoon, don’t be surprised to still be around 0°. A few teens and 20s will be felt in the SW along a warm front. Highs will be achieved this evening with many teens and 20s. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Warming overnight. By morning, we’ll see temperatures in the teens and 20s. A chance for light snow – mainly in the north – with a trace to around a half inch possible. Southerly winds increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Saturday: A low-pressure system will continue to move through the state. Light snow accumulation is possible in the northern half of the state with a trace to a half inch possible. Highs will range from the 20s to the 40s with increased WNW wind. WNW 20-30 MPH, gusting to 35-45 MPH.