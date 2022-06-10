Friday: Increasing clouds with highs returning to the upper 70s to lower 80s. A slight chance for showers with an isolated storm is possible.

Tonight: A slight chance for storms with warm lows in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Another warm day is ahead as many highs will warm to the low to mid-80s. A chance for morning showers in the south with late-day storms in far western ND. Severe weather isn’t expected.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with evening storms that could become severe. We’re under a marginal threat for large hail and damaging wind.