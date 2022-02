Today: We’ve entered the warmest day of the week as highs will warm to the teens and 20s. Mostly sunny skies with westerly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with westerly winds around 10-15 MPH. Lows, for the first time in nearly a week, will stay above 0° with mainly single digits and teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs warming to the 20s and 30s. Westerly winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.